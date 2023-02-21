|NORFOLK (WAVY) – Not a single Norfolk State player scored in double figures, but the Spartans leaned on their calling card- defense- to stifle a scrappy Coppin State team.
The Spartans (21-5, 9-2 in MEAC) earned a hard-fought 47-36 win over the Eagles (6-19, 3-7), and thanks to a Morgan State loss against Howard, also moved into a tie for first place in the conference standings.
Mahoganie Williams, the lone senior for NSU, scored three points and grabbed two rebounds in her final game at Joe Echolls Hall.
NSU women tie for first place in the MEAC with Senior Night win
by: Nathan Epstein
Posted:
Updated:
