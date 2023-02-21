NORFOLK (WAVY) – Not a single Norfolk State player scored in double figures, but the Spartans leaned on their calling card- defense- to stifle a scrappy Coppin State team.



The Spartans (21-5, 9-2 in MEAC) earned a hard-fought 47-36 win over the Eagles (6-19, 3-7), and thanks to a Morgan State loss against Howard, also moved into a tie for first place in the conference standings.



Mahoganie Williams, the lone senior for NSU, scored three points and grabbed two rebounds in her final game at Joe Echolls Hall.