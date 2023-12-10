(WAVY) — Basketball is rooted in sportsmanship. However, one Hampton Roads school was not impressed by the conduct exhibited by Illinois State University, or ISU, at a basketball game on Dec. 9.

Norfolk State University, or NSU, released a statement following the basketball team’s game against ISU. The statement comes after NSU accused ISU fans of using racial slurs against the team.

“We are profoundly disappointed at the events that transpired during the men’s basketball game yesterday at Illinois State University were racial epithets were shouted at our student-athletes,” NSU said in their statement on Facebook. “We are at a critical time in this nation and world as it relates to race relations, and any type of hate speech or language is unacceptable.”

WAVY-TV 10’s Craig Loper interviewed the coach who said that one of his players, Jamarii Thomas, notified him that a man in the front row was saying racial slurs to the team.

“That’s when I stepped on the court, and I told the referee,” Jones said. ” … One of the referees actually heard him, so that’s why they got ejected because one of the referees actually heard them.”

Jones then told the Illinois State coach in a heated encounter that he was on the court due to the fans calling NSU players racial slurs.

“I’m not letting anybody call my players a racial slur,” NSU head coach Robert Jones said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Those are my kids and I will fight for them. We have come too far in society to be called the N word at college basketball game.”