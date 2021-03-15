NSU set for tournament matchup against Appalachian State

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVY) – A long wait finally ended for Robert Jones on Saturday, when his Norfolk State men’s basketball team took the MEAC Tournament title, and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The 16-seed Spartans, who are in the Big Dance for just the second time in school history, will meet Appalachian State on Thursday night. But watching the tournament selection show on Sunday night, it was NSU’s next game (should they advance) that really caught his attention.

“The first thing I saw was Gonzaga,” said Jones on Sunday after the field had been revealed.

Along with its perfect record so far this season (26-0), Gonzaga is the top overall seed in the field. The Spartans know something about upsets. As a 15-seed in 2012, they took down second-seeded Missouri.

The Bulldogs might be a whole different beast all together.

“If we pull this one off, they may as well make a statue in front of (Joe Echolls Hall),” said Jones with a chuckle. “People might forget about the Missouri game if we’re able to do that.”

First thing’s first. If his team wants that opportunity, they will have to make it past Appalachian State on Thursday night. Tip off for that game is set for 8:40 on TruTv.