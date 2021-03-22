NSU receives big tournament boost; Robert Jones rumors swirl

NORFOLK (WAVY) – An average of more than seven million viewers were tuned in when Norfolk State took down Appalachian State in the first four game of the NCAA Tournament last week.

“That kind of exposure has deep impact on a university,” said NSU President Javaune Adams-Gaston on Monday.

Sure enough, making the NCAA Tournament gives any one of the 68 programs premium marketing. “It allows individuals to think about contributing to our athletic program and to our student athletes, who are so in need of that kind of support. It also impacts our enrollment, it impacts our visibility,” said Adams-Gaston.

With his team making only its second ever appearance in the “Big Dance,” head coach Robert Jones has been receiving some extra attention. The Spartans’ eight-year head man was rumored to have been in talks with Fordham, but Jones dismissed those after his team’s 98-55 loss to Gonzaga.

“As far as any other rumors about jobs or anything like that, as of right now, they’re just rumors,” Jones said at his post-game press conference on Saturday. He added that he is “committed to being at Norfolk State,” and he thinks the program can still “do some special things.”

Webb and Adams-Gaston are also hoping Jones sticks around. “We really are committed to ensuring that he has every opportunity to be here,” said Adams-Gaston.