NSU men take over first place in MEAC, women upset by Coppin St.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jermaine Bishop tied his season high with 24 points as Norfolk State won its seventh consecutive home game, routing Coppin State 80-60. Tyrese Jenkins had 15 points for Norfolk State, who took over sole possession of first place in the MEAC, thanks to North Carolina A&T beating North Carolina Central.

Steven Whitley added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Joe Bryant Jr. had 10 points. Devante Carter had 7 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Lady Spartans were upset by visiting Coppin State 57-55. NSU dropped out of a tie for first place to second in the MEAC standings.