NSU football now preps for Spring season

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Latrell Scott saw the writing on the wall. Norfolk State’s head football coach was just waiting for when the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference would make it official, and suspend its Fall sports season.

“Sad day for myself. Sad day for our team, but we understood and appreciated why it happened,” said Scott, who was heading into his sixth season as the Spartans’ head man.

While COVID-19 put a halt to his program, the MEAC recently announced its intention to play Fall sports in the Spring.

“I think it (Spring football) would be great,” Scott said before the MEAC’s announcement. “Any opportunity that we have to play and play safely, I want to do it.”