NORFOLK (WAVY) – It’s no small task to replace the all-time leading passer in school history, but that’s what’s in front of head coach Dawson Odums as Norfolk State rolls deeper into Spring camp.

“We’re just looking for a great leader, and a great commander of the offense,” said Odums, who heads into his second season as the Spartans’ head man.

Odums will look to fill the shoes of Juwan Carter, who graduated as the school’s all-time leader in career passing yards, completions and touchdowns. The top three contenders will most likely be Otto Kuhns, a transfer from Eastern Illinois, Virginia Beach’s Chris Price (Landstown High School), and Kyler Davis, a transfer from Fork Union Military Academy.

“I don’t think that one is better than the other right now,” said Odums, who’s team finishe 6-5 last season. “We got a long way to go. As long as we continue to do that and get better, then we’ll probably have two or three (players) at that position when we get to Fall camp.”