NSU alum Price earns NFL opportunity, signs with Lions

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Bobby Price started off as a quarterback at First Colonial High School, and later transferred to Catholic High School, just because he felt he wasn’t getting enough looks from college programs.

His decision earned him a scholarship offer from Norfolk State, where he became an all-MEAC performer over four years. Last weekend, Price received the phone call he’d waited and worked for his entire life.

“A dream come true,” said Price, who signed an undrafted-free agent contract with the Detroit Lions.

“It’s a job now, and I have to go in there and I have to make that team,” said Price.