When you watch Keon Mitchell play, you see a ton of potential. The build and playstyle of Mitchell might lead you to believe he’s already an upperclassman, but that’s not the case.

Ranked as the #1 Point Guard in Virginia’s Class of 2026, Mitchell balled out for Norview his freshman season, averaging 17 points and 6 assists per game.

When we sat down with him, he said time has been moving quickly in his young career. He remembers when he was a JV player on the sidelines watching the Varsity team play. Now, he wants to be an influence for those kids that were just like him looking for a role model.

“I want to be remembered as someone who changed the game. You don’t have to be the fastest strongest or tallest on the court. Just be you and go out on the court and show what you can do,” Mitchell said.