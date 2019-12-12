Northeastern aims to bring first state football title back to Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY (WAVY) — Last year’s loss has never left the minds of the players at Northeastern High School. With :04 seconds left in the Class 2A state championship game, Zack Barber stepped up and nailed a game-winning field goal to give Reidsville a 31-28 win.

The devastating loss, which was their only loss of last season, denied the Eagles their first ever state championship.

“It motivated us all summer long,” said Eagles head coach Antonio Moore. Quarterback Holden Hodge said it made him “more of a dog.”

All that motivation has led the Eagles back to the title game. Standing in the way of history- yet again- is that same Reidsville team.

Northeastern is not only hoping to win its first ever state football title, but to deliver the first ever championship to Elizabeth City. “When you get into the third and fourth round (of the playoffs), your town, everybody comes out,” said Moore.

“It’s like Christmas time when you see more people at stop signs, and stop lights than you’ve ever seen before…people have come from everywhere. So, (my team is) ready. Everybody’s ready for a state championship.”