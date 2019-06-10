North American Sand Soccer Championships wrap up 26th year

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – The U Beach Soccer Club defeated Great Lakes Soccer 3-2 in the U.S. Open men’s final, which wrapped up the 26th season of the North American Sand Soccer Championships.

“Our 26th year went better than expected,” said tournament director Lauren Bland.

The weekend forecast wasn’t looking very good, but the tournament dealt with only one rain delay, and still managed to get in every game. Some 900 amateur teams from all over the world competed on the Virginia Beach oceanfront from Friday through Sunday.

The UBSC pocketed $15,000 as the U.S. Open champion, while runner-up Great Lakes cashed in $6,000.