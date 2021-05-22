Norfolk Tides, Harbor Park to begin operating at 100%

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
harbor park_1522033518889.jpg.jpg

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Tides announced on Saturday afternoon that Harbor Park will begin operating at 100% capacity next weekend.

These changes will take effect on May 28 when the Tides host the Charlotte Knights at 7:05 p.m. Additionally, the Tides announced in their press release that they will host their first Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza the following night, May 29.

Fans are now able to buy tickets, with no restrictions, for the games on May 28, 29 and 30. Single-game tickets for the rest of the season go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 26.

Single-game tickets start at $13 for reserved seats, while box seats are available for $14. Discounts are available for children, active military with ID and senior citizens.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10