Norfolk Tides, Harbor Park to begin operating at 100%

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Tides announced on Saturday afternoon that Harbor Park will begin operating at 100% capacity next weekend.

These changes will take effect on May 28 when the Tides host the Charlotte Knights at 7:05 p.m. Additionally, the Tides announced in their press release that they will host their first Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza the following night, May 29.

Fans are now able to buy tickets, with no restrictions, for the games on May 28, 29 and 30. Single-game tickets for the rest of the season go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 26.

Single-game tickets start at $13 for reserved seats, while box seats are available for $14. Discounts are available for children, active military with ID and senior citizens.