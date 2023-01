NORFOLK, Va. – Joe Bryant Jr. had 15 points in Norfolk State’s 57-46 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener.

Bryant added seven assists for the Spartans (11-5). Kris Bankston scored nine points with 12 rebounds and three steals, and turned in the highlight of the afternoon.

Troy Hupstead finished with 10 points for the Hawks (7-8).