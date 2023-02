PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – Jordin Cooper from Cox High School in Virginia Beach was one of 10 Hampton Roads native signees to pick Norfolk State, Wednesday afternoon on national signing day.

Cooper was a dynamic weapon for the Falcons and will look to do the same at the next level.

Meet your newest @NorfolkStateFB signees!



Welcome to Sparta!🔰#NationalSigningDay2023 #RiseUp🏈 pic.twitter.com/zxbZjSG4xN — Norfolk State Athletics (@NSUSpartans) February 1, 2023 ODU Football signed 11 players to round out its class of 29 student athletes. Quarterback Colton Joseph comes all the way from Newport Beach, California.