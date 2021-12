Norfolk State basketball coach Robert Jones addresses the team before a game against Regent

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Norfolk State’s game at Campbell on Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Spartans’ program, as announced by the school earlier today.

No make up date has been announced.

NSU is scheduled to begin play in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference on Saturday night at Maryland-Eastern Shore. As of Monday, that game is on as scheduled.