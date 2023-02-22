NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – For the second-straight year, Norfolk State won the MEAC indoor track and field title.

The Spartans, who now have 12 MEAC indoor track titles to their credit, finished above and beyond the field with 180 points, 71 more than second-place Howard. Delaware State took third with 80 points.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

NSU was led by Gidion Sigei and Regan Kimtai, who were named co-most outstanding runners at Tuesday’s meet, as Sigei, Kimtai, Kai Cole and Isaac Haywood all earned first-place finishes on the final day of competition.

And for the second-straight season, Norfolk State coach Kenneth Giles was named most outstanding coach.

The Spartans’ distance runners were dominant Monday, sweeping the 5,000-meter run, with Sigei finishing first (14:43.07), Kimtai close behind in second (14:54.98) and Brian Rotich third. Victor Jumo also earned four points in the event with a fifth-place finish.

Jonathan Richardson and Rodric Cox-Cooper II also added to NSU’s total with leaps of 23 feet, 3.25 inches and 23 feet, 0.5 inches, respectively, in the long jump.

Joshua Sutton took third in the high jump (6 feet, 8.75 inches) and Isaac Haywood finished fifth (6 feet, 3.25 inches)

NSU’s men took first in the 4,000-meter distance relay (Rotich, Dazon Harrison, Kimtai and Sigei) with a time of 10:12.53

Jahquan Christopher took second in the heptathlon (4,159 points), while Kalon Jeffrey took third in the pole vault (12 feet, 9 inches) and Troy McWilliams finished eighth in the shot put (47 feet, 6.25 inches).

Competing throughout Sunday and Monday’s action, Jahquan Christopher represented the Spartans effectively in the heptathlon, taking second place with 4,159 points.

Haywood won the triple jump (50 feet, 0.5 inches) while Cox-Cooper took seventh in the event.

Norfolk State took four of the top five spots in the mile run, led by Kimtai’s first-place finish (4:14.57), followed by Sigei (4:16.30) in second, and Jumo (4:19.49) and Rotich (4:20.00) in fourth and fifth, respectively.

NSU swept the top three places in the 3,000-meter run, with Sigei (8:34.60), Rotich (8:36.50), and Jumo (8:46.51) finishing one-two-three, while Kimtai took second in the 800 (1:53.95).

Cole defended his MEAC titles in the 60 (6.74) and 200 (21.09), and Dwight Henry garnered a fourth-place finish in the 60 hurdles (7.93).