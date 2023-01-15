NORFOLK (WAVY) – Norfolk State lost its first conference game of the season in an almost unimaginable way; a technical foul call with one second remaining.

Joe Bryant (team-high 23 points) hit the scored the go-ahead bucket with 1.2 seconds remaining, giving the Spartans (12-6, 2-1 in MEAC) a 84-83 lead and a big reason to celebrate.

Apparently, there was too much celebrating, as the officials blew the whistle on the NSU bench for excessive celebration. Following the technical foul, Jelani Williams sank three free throws and gave Howard an improbable 86-84 win inside Joe Echolls Hall on Saturday night.

“That (the technical foul) shows that the officiating in this conference is terrible,” said NSU head coach Robert Jones.

“I don’t care. They can fine me. Whatever.”