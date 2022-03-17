FORT WORTH, TX (WAVY) – They didn’t accomplish the goal. That’s how Joe Bryant Jr. phrased it after Norfolk State fell to top seed Baylor 85-49 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Despite the fact only one no. 16 seed has ever upset a no. 1 in the “Big Dance,” the Spartans had every intention of being the second. “We’re still champions,” said Bryant, who’s team indeed finishes the year as the first group in NSU history to win back-to-back MEAC regular season and tournament championships.

“I told the guys, don’t hang their head,” said Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones.