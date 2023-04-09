Today’s spring game, on a day that didn’t feel like spring at all, was a quarterback position battle for the Spartans at Dick Price Stadium. Head coach Dawson Odums is looking to fill that starting job after the departure of record setting quarterback Juwan Pootie Carter. Ruben Lee II, the transfer out of Hinds Community College in Mississippi, took the first reps of the game today where he ended his first drive with a walk in touchdown.

Otto Kuhns, who we saw in action last year, had an impressive day through the air as well demonstrating his arm strength and accuracy as veteran on the team. The Spartans near the end of spring season with high hopes for their upcoming season in the fall, which kicks off with the Labor Day Classic game against Virginia State at home.