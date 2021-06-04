Norfolk State falls 8-5 to East Carolina in Greenville regional

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Thomas Francisco hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to help East Carolina beat Norfolk State 8-5 at the double-elimination Greenville Regional.

East Carolina (42-15) had just five hits but drew seven walks — and three more Pirates were hit by a pitch — and scored four unearned runs off four Norfolk State errors. Francisco, on a full count, hit a two-out homer to make it 6-4 in the bottom of the sixth.

Ty Hanchey went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and two runs for Norfolk State. The Spartans (25-27), who made the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance, had their six-game win streak snapped.