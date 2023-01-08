PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – Camille Downs scored a game-high 22 points to lead Norfolk State past Maryland-Eastern Shore 43-34 in its MEAC-opener on Saturday. The Spartans (13-3, 1-0 in MEAC) trailed the Hawks 28-18 at the start of the third quarter, but ended the game on a 25-6 run.

Old Dominion evened up its record in the Sun Belt after a dominant win over South Alabama 83-43 at Chartway Arena.

The Monarchs (10-7, 2-2 in Sun Belt) recorded 20 steals against the Jaguars, and were led by the combination of Amari Young (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Makayla Dickens (13 points).