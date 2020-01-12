Norfolk State defeats Howard 71-63, remains atop MEAC standings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jermaine Bishop scored 20 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and Norfolk State defeated Howard 71-63, winning a third straight.

Bishop was 6-for-11 shooting, 5-for-7 behind the arc. The Spartans were 7-for-23 from distance. Steven Whitley had 16 points and five assists for Norfolk State.

Devante Carter added 10 points and 10 rebounds, his second double-double of the season. Nate Garvey led Howard with 17 points on five 3-pointers and added five assists and three steals. The Bison have lost five consecutive games.

