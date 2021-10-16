Norfolk State clinches Homecoming win; records fourth straight win for first time in a decade

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Nearly 17,000 fans gathered at Dick Price Stadium on Saturday afternoon to watch Norfolk State take on Virginia University of Lynchburg for the 2021 Homecoming game.

Juwan Carter passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third to lead Norfolk State’s 42-14 victory over NCCAA-member Virginia Lynchburg.

The Spartans struck quickly, scoring 28 points in the first quarter on drives of 1, 3, 2, and 3 plays. Carter threw 42 yards to J. Smith for the first touchdown then ran 26 yards for the next. Kevin Johnson and Cameryn Brunt added short touchdown runs.

All of NSU’s four scoring drives in the first quarter spanned less than three plays and no more than one minute of possession time.

The third and fourth quarters were shortened to 10 minutes each upon agreement of the two coaches.

The Dragons’ first score came when Norfolk State’s Tremayne Talbert fumbled a punt and Keenan Smith recovered for the touchdown.

The Spartans had 400 yards total offense and allowed only 184 yards and 10 first downs.

Norfolk State clinched the win 42-14. That gave the Spartans their fourth win in a row for the first time in a decade.