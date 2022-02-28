Norfolk State blows out North Carolina Central, wins second straight MEAC regular season crown

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Robert Jones’ team didn’t shy away from it. His Norfolk State men’s basketball team talked about “legacy” heading into Monday night’s game against North Carolina Central.

When the final horn sounded, NSU celebrated a resounding 75-46 win over rival North Carolina Central, and a second straight MEAC regular season championship.

“I mean, it’s going to go down as the best win percentage team in school history,” said Jones. “I’m just so proud of these guys. I think when anybody leaves, when these guys graduate, when I’m not here anymore, the legacy is going to be there.”

Kris Bankston had 21 points plus 11 rebounds as NSU won its 10th consecutive home game. Dana Tate Jr. had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Spartans. Eric Boone led the Eagles with 18 points and six rebounds.