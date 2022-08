EASLEY, SC (WAVY) – Fleet Park Little League’s incredible postseason run came to an end just short of a Little League World Series title. Representing Virginia, the team fell to Puerto Rico 10-5 in the Senior League championship game on Saturday.

Puerto Rico never trails in the championship game as they defeat Virginia 10-5 to win Senior League Baseball World Series! pic.twitter.com/JQI5muksII — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 7, 2022