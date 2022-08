RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – A young race fan from Norfolk was brought to tears before the start of Sunday’s NASCAR cup race at Richmond Raceway.

Cheyenne Elise Bell posed for a picture with Denny Hamlin, unable to contain her joy after meeting her idol.

“I love it so much,” she said. “Literally every time he just stops (to meet fans)…I love him so much.”

“Can’t beat it,” said her father, Dave.