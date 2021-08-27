Norfolk Admirals announce new NHL affiliation with Carolina Hurricanes

Sports

NORFOLK (WAVY)- It’s a new day for the Norfolk Admirals franchise. The team announced it is now an affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh.

Admirals CEO Patrick Cavanagh made the announcement at Norfolk Scope, alongside Hurricanes General Manager Don Waddell, Admirals head coach Rod Taylor, and Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander.

The Admirals have not been affiliated with an NHL team since it parted ways with the Arizona Coyotes after the 2018-2019 season. Before that, they shared an affiliation with the Nashville Predators.

