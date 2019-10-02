Norfolk Academy senior Saffold named Hardee’s Player of the Week

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Of all the running backs around the nation invited to what’s known as “The Opening,” a traveling combined sponsored by Nike, Norfolk Academy’s Jacob Saffold can honestly say he’s the fastest.

The senior and Yale commit clocked in at 4.35 when he ran the 40-yard dash at the Washington D.C. location over this past summer.

That was the fastest time for any running back in the country invited to the combine.

Saffold has been lighting up his highlight reel all season long. “(I’m an) all-purpose back,” said Saffold. “I’m really good at running, catching the ball out the backfield and and then also blocking.”

What he humbly left out, what he hopes to accomplish off the field would have an even bigger impact. Saffold sat out all of last season with a broken leg, and says he hopes to one day become an orthopedic surgeon.

“I feel that would be the best way for me to help out other athletes who are dealing with injuries,” said Saffold.