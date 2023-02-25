NORFOLK (WAVY) – The Lafayette High School girls basketball team is headed to the state tournament for the first time in 45 years after surviving against I.C. Norcom 31-30 in the Region B semifinal at Scope on Saturday.
Norcom girls lose heartbreaker; Lafayette advances state tournament
by: Nathan Epstein
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Investigations
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>