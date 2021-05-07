Nobody better; Wesleyan pitcher Hull breaks DIII record for all-time wins

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – As a pitching prospect at Clover Hill High School in Chesterfield, Hanna Hull did not receive a single Division I scholarship offer. The first program to offer her was Virginia Wesleyan University.

Hull accepted, and said she wouldn’t change a thing. All she’s done since is shatter just about every Division III pitching record. With an 8-0 shutout win over Shenandoah last week, Hull notched career win no. 125, which is now the most in D-III history.

“It’s a crazy feeling,” said Hull following her team’s game one win over Roanoke in the ODAC Tournament semifinals on Wednesday. “I mean, I look back and think, ‘Man have I really been throwing in that many games?'”

Hull was named the National Rookie of the Year, three times the ODAC Pitcher of the Year, twice the National Player of the Year, and has led the Marlins to two national titles. “She’s the best pitcher I’ve ever seen in Division III,” said Marlins head coach Brandon Elliott. “Some of (the other pitchers) I haven’t seen, and certainly some great ones on the list. You can’t compare kids that haven’t competed against each other, but certainly her accolades are going to speak for themselves.”