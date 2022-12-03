(WAVY) – The United States put up a valiant effort and carried much of the match to the Netherlands, but the Dutch were clinical in their finishing and won 3-1 in the Round of 16 in the World Cup.

Haji Wright scored the lone U.S. goal in the second half to close the margin to 2-1, but an 81st minute goal from the Netherlands proved to be the final margin.

“We came up short today, but not for a lack of trying, not for a lack of effort,” said U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter in a post-match interview with Fox Soccer. “I think the guys poured everything they had into this game, but unfortunately, we lost it.”

The U.S. had several near misses throughout the match, and Matt Turner made several big saves in goal, but it was not enough to stave off elimination.

The U.S. finished second in its group, beating Iran 1-0 to advance to the Round of 16.

The Netherlands will face the winner of the Argentina-Australia match in the quarterfinals.

