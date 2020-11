Mark Pope of Miami, right, runs towards the end zone for the game-winning score past Virginia Tech’s Dorian Strong, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — D’Eriq King threw for 255 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to lead No. 9 Miami to a 25-24 victory over Virginia Tech.

Miami scored the game’s final 12 points and held the 4-4 Hokies scoreless on their final five possessions.

The 7-1 Hurricanes rallied from an 11-point, third-quarter deficit to win their fourth consecutive game and stay very much alive for a spot in the ACC championship game.