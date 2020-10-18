No. 23 Virginia Tech beats Boston College 40-14

Jaelen Gill, right, of Boston College scores past Virginia Tech defenders Chamarri Conner, left, first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Hendon Hooker ran for a career-high 164 yards and three touchdowns and threw for a score in No. 23 Virginia Tech’s 40-14 victory over Boston College on Saturday night.

Khalil Herbert added 143 yards rushing for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech improved to 3-1 overall and in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Hokies chalked up 350 yards on the ground while bouncing back from a road loss to North Carolina.

The Eagles are 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the ACC.