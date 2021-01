Hokies freshman David N’Guessan drives to the bucket in Saturday’s win over Coppin State. (Photo: HokieSports

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Keve Aluma scored a career-high 29 points to lead No. 20 Virginia Tech to a 65-51 win over No. 8 Virginia.

The Hokies rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half and snapped a four-game losing streak to the Cavaliers. Kihei Clark scored 11 points for the Cavaliers, who made just one shot from the floor in the final 8:25.

The Cavaliers also had a 15-game ACC win streak snapped, but still maintain first place in the ACC.