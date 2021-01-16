No. 18 Virginia routs No. 12 Clemson to stay perfect in ACC

UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT – NOVEMBER 25: Sam Hauser #10 of the Virginia Cavaliers looks on during the first half against the Towson Tigers at Mohegan Sun Arena on November 25, 2020 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Sam Hauser and Tomas Woldetensae had 14 points and four 3-pointers apiece as No. 18 Virginia won its 11th straight over 12th-ranked Clemson with an 85-50 victory.

The Cavaliers moved to 5-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, their best start to league play since opening 12-0 in 2017-18. The Cavaliers tied their season high with 15 3-pointers and had their biggest margin of victory in an ACC game since defeating Wake Forest 70-34 in February of 2015.

Virginia won its fifth straight since losing to No. 1 Gonzaga last month.