No. 11 Miami holds off Virginia 19-14, moves to 5-1

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) throws the ball during an NCAA college football game against Duke, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — D’Eriq King threw for 322 yards and a touchdown, and No. 11 Miami outlasted Virginia 19-14 on Saturday night.

Mike Harley had a career night for the Hurricanes, catching 10 passes for 170 yards.

Brennan Armstrong was back in the lineup after missing a game with a concussion for Virginia and completed 15 of 29 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns. But it wasn’t enough for the Cavaliers to avoid a fourth consecutive loss, while Miami moved to 5-1 and 4-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

