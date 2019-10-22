No. 1 pick Zion Williamson expected to miss first 6-8 weeks of NBA season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAVY) — The 2019 No. 1 draft pick, Zion Williamson, is expected to sit out 6-8 weeks of the NBA season due to knee surgery.

The New Orleans Pelicans rookie underwent arthroscopic surgery on Monday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. The Pelicans confirmed the procedure and announced that it was successful earlier on Monday.

It’s a rough start to the season for the Pelicans.

The 284-pound forward is expecting to miss about 20 games on the six-week timetable. Williamson injured himself against the San Antonio Spurs, though he finished the game strong with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

This is not Williamson’s first knee injury. During his season at Duke, Williamson suffered from a mild right knee pain sprain. He also suffered a hand injury during the McDonald’s All-American Game in 2018.

Williamson will follow up as the fourth No. 1 overall pick to miss the season opener of his first season, and third with a knee injury. Greg Oden, Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons all missed their entire first season.

While Williamson recovers, forward Brandon Ingram will serve as a place holder in the opening season game on Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors.