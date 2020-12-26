No. 1 Gonzaga rolls over Virginia, 98-75

Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) reacts after making a 3-point basket against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP/WAVY) — Corey Kispert recorded career highs with 32 points and nine 3-pointers, leading No. 1 Gonzaga to a 98-75 romp over 16th-ranked Virginia, the most recent NCAA champion.

For Cavs head man Tony Bennett, 98 points was the most any team of his has allowed since he coached at Washington during the 2010-11 season.

“They really exposed some things that we have to go to work on and just try to, to sure up,” said Bennett. “That was discouraging for sure, but it’s those areas, you start with ball security on the offensive end and then you play from there.”

The game at a neutral site in Texas was essentially the Zags’ replacement for what was supposed to be a 1-2 matchup against Baylor in early December in Indianapolis. That game was called off over COVID-19 issues. Gonzaga ended up on national TV on CBS in Baylor’s home state instead in its fourth game since a five-game pause because of the coronavirus.