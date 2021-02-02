Nnadi looks to bring a second straight title back home to Virginia Beach

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – Last year, Derrick Nnadi experienced what every young football player dreams of from the moment they first lace up a pair of cleats. The Ocean Lakes High School graduate dove into a pile of red and yellow confetti, and proceeded to make “confetti angels” after his Kansas City Chiefs topped the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 to win Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

On Sunday, Nnadi and the Chiefs will go for back-to-back titles when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

“There are a lot of elite, Hall-of-Fame-caliber players that have…never been in the playoffs, let a lone make it to the Super Bowl,” Nnadi said last week.

“So any chance you get to make it to this point, you got to relish in the moment.”

History has proven, no matter how dominant a team may be over the course of a regular season, making it to the big game is never a guarantee. But it was Nnadi’s mother who felt his son was destined to back back on the big stage this year.

“My mom’s been talking about that, literally, every week; ‘We’re going to the Super Bowl. We’re going to the Super Bowl.’

“The second we got to the game, I’m like really, we’re going back to the Super Bowl,” Nnadi recounted with a chuckle.

The Chiefs big defensive tackle has shown to have a big heart, as evidence by charity work he’s done, and continues to do in Hampton Roads and in Kansas City. Whether it’s paying the adoption fees for 100 dogs, working with the Boys and Girls Club, or simply coaching up a youngster at one of his many camps, Nnadi is always looking for a way to give back.

“It’s really crazy how much of a blessing people can be for people who are just sometimes down on their luck, people you may not even know,” said Nnadi.

On Sunday, he has the chance to add a second Super Bowl ring in just his third season. “Pretty much, I got to treat it like a regular game, but it’s amazing to be back here,” said Nnadi.