Sign-ups for Newport News’ OneCity races – the marathon, half-marathon, 5K and mile fun run – are now open.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Sign-ups for Newport News’ One City races – the marathon, half-marathon, 5K and mile fun run – are now open.

The race weekend will be March 3-5.

People can prepare with Marathon Mondays, which started Jan. 9 with free wellness activities for the family, and will continue on Mondays through Feb. 27.

For more information, go to onecitymarathon.com.

The One City Marathon is in its ninth year, and is a point-to-point marathon option for runners in the Hampton Roads region. It’s a qualifying race for the Boston Marathon.

The weekend starts with packet pickup from noon to 7 p.m. March 3 at the Holiday Inn at 980 Omni Blvd.. The Maritime 5K race begins at 8 a.m. March 4 at City Center, and the Nautical Mile Fun Run begins at 9:30 a.m.

There will be a One City celebration from 8 a.m. until noon at Tradition Brewing Company at 700 Thimble Shoals Blvd., with packet pickup for the marathon from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Holiday Inn at 980 Omni Blvd.

The One City Marathon and relay begins at 7 a.m. March 5 at Newport News Park at 2400 Washington Ave., and the half-marathon also begins at 7 a.m. at Menchville High School.

The One City celebration will be from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at The Yard District – 23rd St.