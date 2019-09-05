NHL, NHLPA set to meet again to talk CBA extension

1  of  322
Closings
1st Advantage FCU A+ Childcare & Learning Center Accomack County General District Court Accomack County Government Offices Accomack County JDR District Court Albemarle Regional Health Services Albemarle School All About Children Learning Center Alpha Beta Cappa Christian Academy Angelos Bible College Antioch Christian Center Daycare & Academy Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists Atlantic Shores Christian School Auxiliary Systems Incorporated Avis Budget Group BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair Beach Municipal Federal Credit Union Bertie County Courts (NC) Bertie County Public Schools Bethel Child Development Center Bon Secours Care-A-Van Brilliant Stars Preschool Broadwater Academy Bryant & Stratton College - Hamp Campus Bryant & Stratton College - VB Campus Bullfrogs and Butterflies Busch LLC and Busch Mfg LLC C&F Enterprises, Inc Calvary Adventist School Camp Allen Marine Corps Community Services Camp Peary Canon Environmental Technologies, Inc Canon Virginia, Inc. Cape Henry Collegiate School Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia, Inc. Catholic High School Cavalier Auto Group Center for Child & Family Services Central Christian Academy Centura College Virginia Beach Campus Chesapeake Bay Academy Chesapeake Christian Academy Chesapeake Circuit Court Chesapeake JDR Court Chesapeake Public Schools Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority Chowan University Christ the King School Christopher Academy Christopher Newport University Chrysler Museum of Art City of Newport News College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Colonial Behavioral Health Colonial National Historical Park Court Street Academy Covenant Christian School Creative World School River Walk Culinary Institute of Virginia - Newport News Culinary Institute of Virginia - Norfolk Currituck County Courts Currituck County Public Schools Da Vita Princess Anne Damco Distribution Services, Inc Dare County Public Schools DaVita Camelot Dialysis DaVita Edenton Dialysis DaVita Elizabeth City Dialysis DaVita Harbour View Dialysis DaVita Midtowne Norfolk Dialysis Center DaVita Oceana Dialysis Center Davita Tidewater Home Dialysis DaVita Virginia Beach Dialysis Center Deep Creek Country Day School Deerfield Correctional Center Denbigh Baptist Christian School Denbigh Christian Academy Dept of Motor Vehicles-Gloucester Dept of Motor Vehicles-Hampton Dept of Motor Vehicles-Kilmarnock Dept of Motor Vehicles-Newport News Dept of Motor Vehicles-Smithfield Dept of Motor Vehicles-Tappahannock Dominion Enterprises East Coast Repair and Fabrication, LLC Eastern Shore Community College Eastern Virginia Medical School Economic Improvement Council, Inc ECPI - MCI Newport News Campus ECPI University-MCI Virginia Beach Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Emmanuel Lutheran School and Child Care - Hampton Faith Outreach Education Center Ferguson Corporate First Landing State Park Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia Foodbank of the Virginia Peninsula Fort Monroe Authority and Casemate Museum Fortis College-Norfolk Franklin City Combined Courts Gates County Offices Gates County Public Schools Gates County Transportation System Gateway Christian Academy General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk Ghent Montessori School Gloria Dei Lutheran School Gloucester Circuit Court Gloucester County JDR District Court Gloucester County Public Schools Gloucester General District Court Goodwill Industries Great Bridge Christian Academy Great Hope Baptist School Greenbrier Christian Academy Greensville County Public Schools Greenwood Christian Academy Groomed for Greatness Learning Center Grove Church Growing Station Hampton Christian Schools Hampton Circuit Court Hampton General District Court Hampton JRD Court Hampton Public Schools Hampton Redevelopment & Housing Authority Hampton Roads Academy Hampton Roads Community Action Program Hertford County Courts (NC) Hertford County Public Schools Hiller Systems Holloman Child Development & Elementary Academy HRCAP Head Start/Early Head Start HRPDC/HRTPO ICPTA Indian Creek Correctional Center Innovative Therapy & Wellness Isle of Wight Academy Isle of Wight Circuit Court Isle of Wight County Isle of Wight County Public Schools Isle of Wight General District Court J. W. Jones Lumber Company, Inc. Jarvisburg Christian Academy Just Beginning Child Care Kids Come First, Inc. Lawrence Academy Liebherr Lifetouch Production Plant Lil Folks Learning Center Linx Industries London Bridge Trading Company Lynnhaven Mall MacArthur Center Marriner Christian Academy Mathews County JDR District Court Mathews County Public Schools Middlesex County JDR District Court Middlesex County Public Schools Mobile Meals of Norfolk Nansemond-Suffolk Academy Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Naval Station Norfolk Naval Support Activity HR, HQ Naval Support Activity HR, NWA Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Navy Exchange Service Command Navy Federal Credit Union New Horizons Regional Education Centers New Kent County Circuit Court New Kent County General District Court New Kent County JDR Court New Mount Olive Christian Academy Newport News Circuit Court Newport News General District Court Newport News JDR Court Newport News Public Schools NEX Little Creek NEX Norfolk NEX Oceana-Dam Neck Norfolk Academy Norfolk Christian School Norfolk Circuit Court Clerks Office Norfolk Collegiate School Norfolk Federal Building Norfolk General District Court Norfolk JDR District Court Norfolk Probation and Parole Norfolk Public Schools Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority Norfolk Seminary and College Norfolk State University Northampton County Circuit Court Northampton County General District Court (VA) Northampton County Public Schools (VA) Northampton County Schools (NC) Northern Star Credit Union Oaktree Academy Ocean View Christian Academy & Childcare Old Dominion University Opportunity Inc. of Hampton Roads Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School OVM Financial Inc. Park Place School Pasquotank County Offices Patient Advocate Foundation Paul D. Camp Community College Pembroke Mall Peninsula Fine Arts Center Perquimans County Public Schools Perry Auto Group Plan Bee Academy Playtime Learning Center Poquoson City Public Schools Portsmouth Catholic Regional School Portsmouth Christian Schools Portsmouth Circuit Courts Portsmouth City Museums Portsmouth City Offices Portsmouth General District Court Portsmouth JDR Court Portsmouth Probation and Parole Portsmouth Public Schools Portsmouth Redevelopment & Housing Authority Primeplus Norfolk Senior Center & Adult Day Services Primrose School at Cahoon Commons Primrose School of Virginia Beach South Providence Classical School Reformation Lutheran Church & ChildCare Center Regent University Resurrection Lutheran School Rick Hendrick Cadillac Rick Hendrick Chevrolet Rivermont School Tidewater Roanoke-Chowan Community College Rollingwood Academy S & K Sales Co. Saint Leo University-Newport News Saint Leo University-SHRC Saint Patrick Catholic School Sentara Ambulatory Care Center Sentara College of Health Sciences Shore Christian Academy Smithfield Foods - North Social Security Offices, Virginia Beach South University-Virginia Beach Southampton Academy Southampton County Circuit Court Southampton County General District/Juvenile Courts Southampton County Offices Southampton County Public Schools Southeastern Public Service Authority Southeastern Virginia Health System St. Brides Correctional Center St. Gregory the Great School St. Matthew's School St. Pius X Star of the Sea Catholic School Stonebridge School Stratford University, Virginia Beach Strelitz International Academy Suffolk Christian Academy Suffolk Circuit Court Suffolk City Offices Suffolk General District Court Suffolk JDR Court Suffolk Public Schools Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority Summit Christian Academy Surry County Government Offices Surry County Public Schools Sussex County Public Schools Sussex I & II Prisons Sweethaven Christian Academy Tabernacle Baptist Academy/Preschool Tecnico Corporation The Goddard School - Yorktown The Group For Women The Mariners' Museum The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command The Williams School Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses Tidewater Community College Tidewater Physicians for Women Tomorrow's Image Barber Academy of Virginia TowneBank Transitions Family Violence Services Trinity Lutheran School-Newport News U.S. Coast Guard Finance Center U.S. Federal Court, Newport News U.S. Federal Court, Norfolk Urology of Virginia VA Institute of Marine Sciences VAB Management Group Veritas Christian Academy Victory Christian School Virginia Beach Beauty & Barber Academy Virginia Beach Circuit Court Clerks Office Virginia Beach Courts Virginia Beach Friends School Virginia Beach General District Court Virginia Beach Public Schools Virginia Beach Theological Seminary Virginia Living Museum Virginia Wesleyan University Walsingham Academy Schools Ware Academy Warwick River Christian School Wave Childrens Learning Center Western Tidewater Community Services Board Western Tidewater Free Clinic William and Mary WMBG-JCC Court System WMBG-JCC Public Schools WomanCare Centers, PLC York County General District Court York County Government Offices York County Public Schools York County-Poquoson Circuit Court York-Poquoson JDR District Court Young Musicians of Virginia

NHL, NHLPA set to meet again to talk CBA extension

Sports

by: STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Gary Bettman

FILE – In this May 27, 2019, file photo, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins, in Boston. The NHL and NHL Players’ Association will meet again Friday, Sept. 6, in New York to continue collective bargaining negotiations. Players have until Sept. 15 to decide whether to terminate the current collective bargaining agreement effective a year from now. Owners had the same option and chose not to end it, citing the health of the league and the momentum from a period of labor peace. Unlike previous negotiations where Commissioner Gary Bettman said there was a need for fundamental changes, the issues this time appear more manageable.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — The NHL and NHL Players’ Association will meet again Friday in New York to continue collective bargaining negotiations.

Players have until Sept. 15 to decide whether to terminate the current collective bargaining agreement effective a year from now. Owners had the same option and chose not to end it, citing the health of the league and the momentum from a period of labor peace.

Unlike previous negotiations where Commissioner Gary Bettman said there was a need for fundamental changes, the issues this time appear more manageable. Bettman described it as “joint problem-solving” between the league and players, which has sparked the ongoing dialogue.

“I said this to (NHLPA executive director Don Fehr) when I told him we weren’t reopening: ‘Listen, we’ve been at this since February. Whatever you need in the next two weeks subject to existing commitments … we’re at your disposal,'” Bettman said Thursday. “Whatever (players) want in their period of having to decide what to do, we’ll try to be as accommodating as possible.”

The two sides could negotiate an extension of the current CBA with some changes. If players decide not to opt out and there’s no extension, the CBA expires in September 2022.

Roughly 50 players from the executive board and others in town met Wednesday night. Chicago Blackhawks player representative Jonathan Toews said the 700-plus-member group is pretty close to having a consensus on major issues.

“I cannot remember in all my career in both sports, a decision of that magnitude that wouldn’t be lopsided or unanimous,” Fehr said. “I would be astonished if it would be split.”

There’s no public indication which way players are leaning with 10 days left to make a decision that could set the clock ticking toward the NHL’s third work stoppage over the past two decades. Bettman and Fehr each said an extension of the deadline has not been discussed, so the players are currently on the clock.

“There’s some serious things that everyone has to be informed (about) and understand inside and out before we make a decision like that,” Toews said. “To reopen, you have to try and understand all the possibilities of each scenario. We’re kind of going through those motions right now.”

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending stories