‘SNF’ Week 13: AFC West fight between Broncos and Chiefs

(WCMH) — Week 13 has arrived in the NFL season, and the Denver Broncos will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium for “Sunday Night Football.”

This matchup could be a watershed moment for both teams as they play for the top spot in the AFC West. Currently, the Chiefs are in the division’s top spot with 7 wins and 4 losses. The Broncos have a 6-5 record, so a victory in Kansas City would tip the balance in their favor for the top spot in the AFC West.

The Chiefs should be coming into the game rested and confident after a bye week preceded by a string of four wins. Plus, they will have the benefit of the home-field advantage.

However, the Broncos are coming off a resounding 28-13 win over the Chargers last week and the team’s last loss was in October, in a close 17-14 game against the Cleveland Browns. The drive to make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 could help Denver best Kansas City.

Changes to Kansas City’s defense, such as tapping Daniel Sorensen for the starting lineup and the return of injured players Chris Jones, Charvarius Ward and Willie Gray, have helped the team move past a losing slump at the start of the season.

The defense has an impressive record of giving up fewer than 20 points in each of the last four games the team has won. The team’s success in Sunday’s game and their ability to make it into their seventh postseason could rest with their defense.

On Denver’s side, veteran NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who replaced Drew Lock, seemed to be perfect for the role with no interceptions in the first three winning games of the season. However, things appear to have gotten tougher for Bridgewater, as he gave up the ball five times in four losing matches.

With this last QB move to Bridgewater, the Broncos’ era of legendary quarterbacks, such as Peyton Manning and John Elway, who is now the team’s GM, seems to be fading into the distance. Starting with Trevor Siemian in 2016-17, the team has had a new player in the role every season. While Bridgewater might not rise into the storied ranks of other Denver QBs, only time will tell if he can lead the team to a championship this season.

Watch “Sunday Night Football” starting at 7 p.m. on NBC4 or stream it live at NBCSports.com/Live.