Redskins’ training camp officially moved from Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Washington Redskins will train at their own facilities in Ashburn this summer, not in Richmond.

Training camp officially moved from Richmond.https://t.co/z0mYa9V6ik — Natalie Kalibat (@NatalieKalibat) June 8, 2020

The team made the news official Monday, six days after the NFL recommended that teams not travel for preseason camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Redskins have been training in Richmond since 2013, giving fans a chance to see their favorite players up close, including former Virginia Tech standout Tim Settle.

This year would have been the debut for new coach Ron Rivera and first-round draft pick Chase Young.

But the eight-year contract was set to expire after this season.

The team has not said whether it will return next year.

Messages were left today with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s office asking for comment.

Stoney’s office said in a statement to WRIC in 2018 that the original agreement was “not the deal he would have negotiated with the team.”

The city’s Economic Development Authority agreed to pay $500,000 in cash, goods and services to the Redskins on a yearly basis as part of the original deal.

Redskins players are still not permitted to use team facilities and the team said Monday it was unlikely that any workouts would be held before camp in late July.

