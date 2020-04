PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) - It goes without saying that edge-rusher Chase Young out of Ohio State was the jewel of the Redskins' 2020 draft class, and could be a star for years to come.

But Ron Rivera's first class also included some potent offensive pieces, starting with wide receiver Antonio Gibson. Taken with the second overall pick in the third round, the Memphis wide out is as versatile a player as anyone in the draft.