PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- A running back who won two Super Bowl titles with the Pittsburgh Steelers has died.

The team announced Wednesday that Sidney Thornton has died. He was 68-years-old.

Thornton was drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 1977 NFL Draft. He was a member of two Super Bowl champion teams in 1979 and 1980.

Thornton played his entire six-year career with the Steelers. He finished with 1,512 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns, 515 receiving yards, and six receiving touchdowns.

Thornton was named to Northwestern State’s N-Club Hall of Fame in 1986, meaning that he was one of the top athletes of their football program.