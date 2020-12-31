Washington visits Philadelphia looking to clinch NFC East

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 27: Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Football Team scrambles with the ball away from the tackle of Efe Obada #94 of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at FedExField on December 27, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Washington can clinch the NFC East by winning at Philadelphia on Sunday night.

This is Washington’s second chance to get into the playoffs after losing at home to Carolina.

Alex Smith or former Old Dominion star Taylor Heinicke is expected to start at quarterback for Washington after the team released 2019 first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins.

Defensive end Chase Young is looking to add to his season total of 6 1/2 sacks that are most among rookies.

Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts is looking for his second NFL victory in his fourth start for Philadelphia.

Former Washington receiver DeSean Jackson had an 81-yard touchdown catch for the Eagles last week.

The game has been moved to the prime time national game of the week on Sunday night on WAVY.

If Washington loses to the Eagles, then the winner of the Cowboys vs. Giants game would win in the NFC East.

In New York wins, it would make the playoffs and host a game with a 6-10 record.