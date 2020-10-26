Washington head coach Ron Rivera rings bell after last round of cancer treatment

Washington head coach Ron Rivera arrives for practice wearing a face mask, at the team’s NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (WJZY/WAVY) — Former Carolina Panthers head coach and current Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera received an outpouring of support on Monday as he left his final chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

Washington shared video of their first year coach ringing the bell after undergoing chemotherapy treatment for squamous cell carcinoma. He announced his diagnosed back in August.

Rivera never missed a game this season, though he was seen multiple times being tended to on the sidelines, including being assisted off the field at halftime and receiving an IV in Week 3 against the Eagles.

Rivera coached in Sunday’s 25-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Panthers and Rivera parted ways towards the end of last season. He was known in Charlotte for his charitable donations and support, including for the Humane Society.