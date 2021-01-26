Washington Football Team’s Jennifer King makes history as NFL’s first African American female assistant running back coach

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Jennifer King just made NFL history after The Washington Football Team promoted her as the team’s assistant running backs coach.

King will be the first first African American female assistant position coach in the league’s history.

She also becomes the second female assistant position coach in the NFL behind Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust.

Head coach Ron Rivera called King’s promotion as “well-deserving” after King came to Washington to work as a full-year coaching intern in 2020.

“She is a hard worker, a great communicator and a quality person. Coach King is always eager to learn and has shown tremendous growth since starting here last season,” said Rivera. “I know she will continue to be an asset to Coach Turner, Coach Jordan and the running back group, and she earned this opportunity with her hard work. The sky is truly the limit for her.”

As a coaching intern, King worked with the offensive staff throughout the course of the offseason, training camp, and regular season and specifically assisted running backs coach Randy Jordan.