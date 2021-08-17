Washington Football Team will require masks while indoors regardless of vaccination status

FOXBOROUGH, MA – AUGUST 12: Taylor Heinicke #4 of of the Washington Football Team looks to pass in the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Washington Football Team officials announced their plans on Tuesday to require all ticket holders, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while indoors at FedEx Field games.

In a release, organization leaders cited current public health guidance from Prince George’s County, Maryland, where FedEx Field is located.

“The Washington Football Team has implemented health and safety protocols for the 2021 season,” said team officials. “We place the highest priority on the safety of our fans, employees, coaching staff, and players. These policies will help provide a safe and enjoyable gameday experience for all guests at FedExField.”

The team’s website says all ticketed fans will be required to wear face coverings when indoors at FedEx Field, unless they are actively eating or drinking.

Indoor areas include, but are not limited to, the team store, bathrooms, Club Level concourse, elevators, stairwells, corridors, mother’s room, conference rooms, offices, first aid stations, suites when the windows are installed or closed, and the Press Box.

Face masks are not required outdoors. in spaces including:

Open-air seating bowl

Main concourse

Upper concourse

Outdoor ramps

Outdoor plazas

Suites when the windows are removed or open

Parking lot

For fans who are not fully vaccinated, face coverings are recommended throughout FedEx Field and should only be temporarily removed when actively eating or drinking. Those considered fully vaccinated are fans who are two weeks past their final shot.

Children under 2 years old do not need to wear a face covering.

All staff will be required to wear a mask in all indoor and outdoor areas of the facility. Face coverings must adequately cover both nose and mouth. Bandanas, neck gaiters, and face-coverings with exhalation valves are not permitted.

Those who do not comply with the indoor face-covering policy, as mandated by Prince George’s County, will receive a verbal warning followed by removal.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.

​