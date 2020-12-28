Washington Football Team releases QB Dwayne Haskins

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) walking on the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

LANDOVER, Md. (WAVY/AP) — The Washington Football Team have released quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Head Coach Ron River released a statement Monday afternoon regarding the latest updates.

This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him. I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward. Ron Rivera, Washington Football Team Head Coach

On Sunday, Washington blew its first chance to clinch the NFC East by losing 20-13 to the Carolina Panthers. All Washington had to do was beat a team long eliminated from contention to punch its ticket to the playoffs.

PREVIOUS: Heinicke in for Haskins, Washington falls to Panthers 20-13

Dwayne Haskins started less than a week after being fined for violating COVID-19 protocols and turned the ball over three times in the first half. Coach Ron Rivera benched Haskins early in the fourth quarter and put Taylor Heinicke in at quarterback.

Heinicke, the all-time leading passer in Old Dominion history, was brought in to be the team’s “quarantine quarterback” just over two weeks ago. Heinicke completed 12 of 19 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown to J.D. McKissic.

Haskins threw for more yards (154) on 14 of 28 completions, but was intercepted twice, and sacked on a fourth down after missing a wide open Chris Simms.

It remains to be seen who starts next week at Philadelphia. Teddy Bridgewater threw for 197 yards to help the Panthers snap a three-game skid.